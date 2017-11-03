Los Angeles – Following in the footsteps of Downton Abbey, John Oliver and James Corden, the latest British sensation to hit our shores is the Champions Of Magic tour. The 5 world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are coming to the USA for the very first time, following 4 years in the the UK, with sold-out shows, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. The Champions Of Magic cast includes Grand Illusionists Young & Strange, Queen of Close-Up Fay Presto, Master Mind Reader Alex McAleer and International Stage Magician Of The Year Edward Hilsum. With over 20 million online views between them, this cast of Britain’s top magicians includes international award winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen around the world on TV with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, CNN’s ‘A Quest For Magic’ and NBC’s ‘Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon’. Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles. Described by the British Press as “a spectacular family show” (Heart FM) and “slick, clever, funny and amazing” (Hereford Times) Champions Of Magic has been seen by tens of thousands across the UK and finally in fall 2017 U.S. audiences will get their first chance to see why British fans return to see the country’s biggest touring illusion show time and time again. The Sussex Newspaper said “Quite simply, mind blowing. I urge you to quickly get whatever tickets are still available because Champions of Magic is a show that has to be seen to be disbelieved… five stars!” The Western Mail declared “Move over David Blaine, there’s a host of new magicians in town. With a live video feed, fiery pyrotechnics and stunning lighting, the show is an immersive experience in the art of magic” The Hereford Times called the team “The UK’s top illusionists… fast becoming household names with their high energy and spectacular tricks… theirs is a pulse racing performance like no other” Don’t miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet on their debut US tour, in a show that never fails to amaze.