Art Exhibit: JACK SURES

JACK SURES, ONE OF CANADA’S MOST INFLUENTIAL CERAMIC ARTISTS, PRESENTS 82 PIECES FOR HIS 82nd BIRTHDAY. The Saskatchewan Craft Council is pleased to present 82 – an exhibition of 82 distinct ceramic works in recognition of Jack Sures’ eighty-second year!

RECEPTION: FRIDAY, AUG. 11th, 7-9pm. ARTIST TALK: SATURDAY, AUG. 12th at 2pm. EXHIBITION DATES: AUGUST 5th through SEPTEMBER 9th.

Jack’s work is rich, organic, technically refined – yet whimsical at the same time. Sures’ distinct style is best seen in the surface treatment of the clay: whipped into dynamic marks, or painted gesturally with broad and curling strokes. His work varies from small vessels to massive plates and monumental murals. One of these murals is visible in Saskatoon, a 2,900 square foot mural at the Sturdy Stone Centre.