Other
Sep 10 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk for Hope

Where
Kinsmen Park - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-09-2017 09:00 10-09-2017 13:00 America/Toronto Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk for Hope

The Ovarian Walk for Hope is happening September 10, 2017! Full details 

 Kinsmen Park - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Walk, run or come to cheer at the 2017 Ovarian Canada Cancer Walk for Hope on September 10, 2017 at Kinsmen Park, near the baseball diamond.

Registration and enterainment begins at 9am, with the walk/run beginning at 10:30am. Sign up or donate here today!
Global News