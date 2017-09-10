Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk for Hope
Walk, run or come to cheer at the 2017 Ovarian Canada Cancer Walk for Hope on September 10, 2017 at Kinsmen Park, near the baseball diamond.
Registration and enterainment begins at 9am, with the walk/run beginning at 10:30am. Sign up or donate here today!