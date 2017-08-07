A Maze In Corn
A Maze In Corn has a variety of activities for you and your family to participate this season, including their Zip Line Tours that opened on August 1st!
A Maze in Corn offers a New Zip Line Adventure only 10 minutes South of Winnipeg on St. Mary’s Road!
It is a full scale Zip Line Adventure:
Zip thru the trees, down the ravine, climb a rope bridge, and race a friend!
- 6 Zip Lines
- 1 Dual Racing Zip Line
- 1 Air Stair
- Amazing Prairie Views…you can even see the New Bomber Stadium!
- You stay up on the towers the entire time!
- Bring your camera to capture the FUN!
Rates:
Zip Line Tours
The Quick Zip … $20.00 (+ GST)
1 Zip Line ride from our tallest tower
Admission not included
The Geronimo Jump … $20.00 (+ GST)
a free fall from the top of a tower
Admission not included
The Geronimo Combo … $30.00 (+ GST)
This includes 1 Zip Line ride and the Geronimo Jump
Admission not included
The Full Zip Line Adventure … $70.00 (+ GST)
Want it all? This is the tour everyone is talking about!
It includes: 6 Zip Lines and the air stair
It has the 2 longest zip lines
The dual racing zip line!
It takes about 2 hours
Lots of great places to take pictures!!
The Geronimo Jump is included
Corn Maze admission is included
Hours of Operation
Open daily: June 1 to October 30
Morning, afternoon, and evening tours available until School goes back.
In September & October – weekday tours are only available on a prebooked basis – please call
weekends are available until the end of the season
It is best to book in advance to ensure we have Zip Line Guides here to take you out for some fun Zipping! Call 204-883-2048 to book your Zip!
We have lots of Zip Line guides, therefore, we will do our best to accomodate your request.
Please arrive on site 10 minutes before your scheduled tour time
Participant Requirements
Must be a minimum of 10 yrs old
Weigh between 70 lbs and 250 lbs
Sign a waiver form (a parent or legal guardian must sign the waiver for participants under the age of 18)
Be in at least moderate to good health
Be able to walk a mile / climb 300 stairs
Be able to pull themselves along the cable and slow themselves down using a glove to create friction on the cable
Download Zip Line Waiver PDF here
Download Zip Line Participant PDF here
Conditions Prohibiting Participation
Pregnancy
Recent, reoccurring, or existing injuries
Serious musculoskeletal disorders
Currently taking any blood thinning medication (i.e. Warfarin, Coumadin, Plavix, etc.)
Epilepsy or seizure disorders when the condition prohibits the person from operating motor vehicles
Being under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs, or legal drugs that impair in any way
Heart conditions that could require immediate medical attention
Cancellation Policy
We operate rain or shine
When we book your tour, we schedule guides and other support staff to facilitate your tour.
However, if you need to cancel for other reasons, we would appreciate 24 hours notice.
Zip lining is an outdoor adventure activity. Therefore, tours will operate in hot, cold, windy, or rainy weather. However, Amazing Zip Lines may cancel tours due to severe weather conditions, such as extreme winds, heavy rain, or severe thunderstorm activity. If your tour has been cancelled by Amazing Zip Lines, we will contact you and rescheduled your tour for a later time.