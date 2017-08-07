A Maze In Corn has a variety of activities for you and your family to participate this season, including their Zip Line Tours that opened on August 1st!

A Maze in Corn offers a New Zip Line Adventure only 10 minutes South of Winnipeg on St. Mary’s Road!

It is a full scale Zip Line Adventure:

Zip thru the trees, down the ravine, climb a rope bridge, and race a friend!

6 Zip Lines

1 Dual Racing Zip Line

1 Air Stair

Amazing Prairie Views…you can even see the New Bomber Stadium!

You stay up on the towers the entire time!

Bring your camera to capture the FUN!

Rates:

Zip Line Tours

The Quick Zip … $20.00 (+ GST)

1 Zip Line ride from our tallest tower

Admission not included

The Geronimo Jump … $20.00 (+ GST)

a free fall from the top of a tower

Admission not included

The Geronimo Combo … $30.00 (+ GST)

This includes 1 Zip Line ride and the Geronimo Jump

Admission not included

The Full Zip Line Adventure … $70.00 (+ GST)

Want it all? This is the tour everyone is talking about!

It includes: 6 Zip Lines and the air stair

It has the 2 longest zip lines

The dual racing zip line!

It takes about 2 hours

Lots of great places to take pictures!!

The Geronimo Jump is included

Corn Maze admission is included

Hours of Operation

Open daily: June 1 to October 30

Morning, afternoon, and evening tours available until School goes back.

In September & October – weekday tours are only available on a prebooked basis – please call

weekends are available until the end of the season

It is best to book in advance to ensure we have Zip Line Guides here to take you out for some fun Zipping! Call 204-883-2048 to book your Zip!

We have lots of Zip Line guides, therefore, we will do our best to accomodate your request.

Please arrive on site 10 minutes before your scheduled tour time

Participant Requirements

Must be a minimum of 10 yrs old

Weigh between 70 lbs and 250 lbs

Sign a waiver form (a parent or legal guardian must sign the waiver for participants under the age of 18)

Be in at least moderate to good health

Be able to walk a mile / climb 300 stairs

Be able to pull themselves along the cable and slow themselves down using a glove to create friction on the cable

Download Zip Line Waiver PDF here

Download Zip Line Participant PDF here

Conditions Prohibiting Participation

Pregnancy

Recent, reoccurring, or existing injuries

Serious musculoskeletal disorders

Currently taking any blood thinning medication (i.e. Warfarin, Coumadin, Plavix, etc.)

Epilepsy or seizure disorders when the condition prohibits the person from operating motor vehicles

Being under the influence of alcohol, illegal drugs, or legal drugs that impair in any way

Heart conditions that could require immediate medical attention

Cancellation Policy

We operate rain or shine

When we book your tour, we schedule guides and other support staff to facilitate your tour.

However, if you need to cancel for other reasons, we would appreciate 24 hours notice.

Zip lining is an outdoor adventure activity. Therefore, tours will operate in hot, cold, windy, or rainy weather. However, Amazing Zip Lines may cancel tours due to severe weather conditions, such as extreme winds, heavy rain, or severe thunderstorm activity. If your tour has been cancelled by Amazing Zip Lines, we will contact you and rescheduled your tour for a later time.