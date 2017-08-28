The Read Saskatoon PGI Golf Tournament for literacy is Monday August 28th. Full detailsSaskatoon Golf and Country Club - 865 Cartwright St., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
|The Read Saskatoon PGI Golf Tournament for literacy presented by KREOS Aviation is Monday August 28th
Held at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club, a full slate of golfers from all around the community play a Texas Scramble, and enjoy the Awards Dinner where they recognize famous (and infamous!) golfers and people who bring literacy to life.
9am Registration and Networking Breakfast
10am Shotgun Start
Texas Scramble
4pm Awards Banquet
We expect the Banquet to wrap up at about 5:30pm.
For more information please visit readsaskatoon.com
Support by Global Saskatoon.