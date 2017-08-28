Read Saskatoon – PGI Golf Tournament

Held at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club, a full slate of golfers from all around the community play a Texas Scramble, and enjoy the Awards Dinner where they recognize famous (and infamous!) golfers and people who bring literacy to life.

Price: $200 per golfer ($800 per team)

The day’s schedule:

9am Registration and Networking Breakfast

10am Shotgun Start

Texas Scramble

4pm Awards Banquet

We expect the Banquet to wrap up at about 5:30pm.

The Awards Banquet features the presentation of the community literacy awards, recognition of an adult literacy learner, and a presentation by Poet Laureate, Jay Semko!

For more information please visit readsaskatoon.com

Support by Global Saskatoon.