Aug 28 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM

Read Saskatoon – PGI Golf Tournament

Saskatoon Golf and Country Club - 865 Cartwright St., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
The Read Saskatoon PGI Golf Tournament for literacy is Monday August 28th. Full details 

https://www.readsaskatoon.com/
The Read Saskatoon PGI Golf Tournament for literacy presented by KREOS Aviation is Monday August 28th

Held at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club, a full slate of golfers from all around the community play a Texas Scramble, and enjoy the Awards Dinner where they recognize famous (and infamous!) golfers and people who bring literacy to life.
Price: $200 per golfer ($800 per team)
The day’s schedule:

9am      Registration and Networking Breakfast

10am    Shotgun Start

Texas Scramble

4pm      Awards Banquet

We expect the Banquet to wrap up at about 5:30pm.
The Awards Banquet features the presentation of the community literacy awards, recognition of an adult literacy learner, and a presentation by Poet Laureate, Jay Semko!

For more information please visit readsaskatoon.com

Support by Global Saskatoon.

 

 
