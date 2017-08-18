Opera Kelowna presents Puccini’s La bohème – August 18 & 19, 2017

Opera Kelowna presents Giacomo Puccini’s beloved classic La bohème, August 18 & 19, 2017 at 7:30pm at the Kelowna Community Theatre. One of the world’s most frequently performed operas, the romantic tale follows a close-knit circle of poets, painters, and performers who struggle for art and love amidst poverty and hardship. Making his North American debut as Rodolfo is Chilean tenor Leon de la Guardia with soprano Ana Toumine as Mimi. The cast also includes soprano and Kelowna-native Carmen Harris, baritones Aaron Durand and Adam Harris, and bass-baritone Peter Monaghan. Opera Kelowna’s adult and children’s choruses will join the principal cast onstage, accompanied by the Opera Kelowna Orchestra, led under the baton of Scottish conductor Bernard McDonald. Tickets from $51.50 at kelownaactorsstudio.com, via telephone at 250-862-2867, or in person at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.