3rd Annual Arts on the Avenue

Introduced to Kelowna in 2015, “Arts On The Avenue” is a one day, arts-focused, outdoor event celebrating and promoting our local visual arts community. Now in its’ 3rd year, this funky event features various elements relating to visual arts including opportunities for retail sales, live performances, and hands-on community engagement art projects.

In 2017, artists of all disciplines will again take over the street and sidewalks of Bernard Avenue’s 300 AND 400 blocks from Water Street to Ellis Street, making it perfect for an evening of artistic revelry in our beautiful downtown!

This free event will take place from 4:00 to 10:00 pm on Thursday, July 27th, 2017. NEW this year; 4 o’clock start!

BUY * CREATE * CELEBRATE