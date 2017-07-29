On Saturday, July 29th, the Rail Trail Interjurisdictional Development Team invites you to come on out to Lake Country for a Rail Trail Showcase! This is an open house-style event where the public is invited to walk or ride their bike on the recently-constructed showcase section of the trail, and learn about what goes into developing this community-centred project. Please RSVP on Facebook. Over the past couple of weeks, Sureway Construction has been working on a 1 km Rail Trail Test Section between McCarthy Road and Lodge Road along the discontinued CN rail line in Lake Country. We’ve widened the existing trail and added a smoother surface. That means 1 km of the trail has been constructed! The purpose of the Test Section is to help determine the methods, costs, and schedule for the remainder of the trail. So, come on out to learn about the process and see and feel the trail at the Rail Trail Showcase. Who: Anyone interested in the Okanagan Rail Trail project Where: Along the 1km Test Section of the Rail Trail, from McCarthy Rd to Lodge Rd in Lake Country (see map for Info Booths location and parking) When: Drop in anytime on July 29, 2017 | 9 am – 12pm Why: To showcase the Test Section of the Okanagan Rail Trail project, report back on previous engagement, and show what elements go into designing a trail What to expect: The Rail Trail Showcase will have an area of tents with information boards at the south end of the trail near McCarthy Road. People are welcome to read the info boards and then test out the trail by walking or riding their bikes. The finished Test Section is roughly 1km long, not including a ~400m section of unfinished trail, which must be travelled to reach the newly constructed section. The trail is not paved and is made of crushed aggregate. Parking: There is limited parking on-site. We are asking the public to park along McCarthy Road, with overflow parking at these locations: Swalwell Park (9950 Bottom Wood Lake Rd), Winfield Arena (9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd). If parking in overflow, people are encouraged to bring their bikes and ride to the trail head (roughly 750m or a 10 min walk). *The Interjurisdictional Team includes members from the District of Lake Country, City of Kelowna, Regional District of the North Okanagan, and Okanagan Indian Band **Construction services for the 1km Test Section was graciously donated by Dennis O’Rourke and The Chase Wines.