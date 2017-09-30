WWE LIVE will return to Bell MTS Place on Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pm. This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE RAW Superstars LIVE! SEE: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardy Boys, Enzo and Big Cass, Sasha Banks, and many more of your favorite superstars.

WWE offers the best value in entertainment, with tickets starting at $20 plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 AM and are available at www.ticketmaster.ca, Bell MTS Place box office, and charge-by-phone 1-855-985-5000