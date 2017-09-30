Sports
WWE Live

Bell MTS Place - 34, Winnipeg , Manitoba View Map
680 CJOB welcomes WWE Live to Bell MTS Place on Saturday, September 30th! Full details 

 Bell MTS Place - 34, Winnipeg , Manitoba
Tickets starting at $20 Buy Tickets
http://www.wwe.com

WWE LIVE will return to Bell MTS Place on Saturday, September 30th at 7:30pmThis will be your chance to see your favorite WWE RAW Superstars LIVE! SEE: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Cesaro and Sheamus, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, The Hardy Boys, Enzo and Big Cass, Sasha Banks, and many more of your favorite superstars.

WWE offers the best value in entertainment, with tickets starting at $20 plus fees. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 AM and are available at www.ticketmaster.ca, Bell MTS Place box office, and charge-by-phone 1-855-985-5000
