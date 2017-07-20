Other
Jul 20 - Jul 22 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Pop-Up Museum: Diefenbaker Canada Centre

810 Broadway Ave, Saskatoon, View Map
All ages welcome
http://usask.ca/diefenbaker
dief.centre@usask.ca 3069668384 (Terresa Ann DeMong)

Celebrate Canada 150 by exploring the Diefenbaker Canada Centre’s pop-up museum at 810 Broadway Ave this Thursday to Saturday, July 20th to 22nd.

The pop-up will feature mobile Canadian history displays on topics such as The Great War, Women’s Suffrage, and the Maple Leaf. There will be hands-on replica artifacts, family-friendly activities, and trivia (with prizes!)

Hours:

Thursday, July 20th: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday, July 21st: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, July 22nd: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
