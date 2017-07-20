Pop-Up Museum: Diefenbaker Canada Centre
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-07-2017 10:00 22-07-2017 17:00 America/Toronto Pop-Up Museum: Diefenbaker Canada Centre
Celebrate Canada 150 by exploring the Diefenbaker Canada Centre’s pop-up museum at 810 Broadway Ave this Thursday to Saturday, July 20th to 22nd.The pop-up will feature mobile Canadian history displays on topics such as The Great War, Women’s Suffrage, and the Maple Leaf. There will be hands-on replica artifacts, family-friendly activities, and trivia (with prizes!)Hours:Thursday,… Full details810 Broadway Ave, Saskatoon, Terresa Ann DeMong dief.centre@usask.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages welcome
- Website
- http://usask.ca/diefenbaker
- Contact
- dief.centre@usask.ca 3069668384 (Terresa Ann DeMong)
Celebrate Canada 150 by exploring the Diefenbaker Canada Centre’s pop-up museum at 810 Broadway Ave this Thursday to Saturday, July 20th to 22nd.
The pop-up will feature mobile Canadian history displays on topics such as The Great War, Women’s Suffrage, and the Maple Leaf. There will be hands-on replica artifacts, family-friendly activities, and trivia (with prizes!)
Hours:
Thursday, July 20th: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Friday, July 21st: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, July 22nd: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm