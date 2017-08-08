Other
Aug 8 - Aug 12 11:00 AM - 4:00 AM

Nature Camp

Where
Lake Country Art Gallery - 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country,, Lake Country, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-08-2017 11:00 12-08-2017 04:00 America/Toronto Nature Camp

For children ages 7-11. Learn about fine art mediums and materials, do a little crafting and learn a little art history – all within the 5 days making nature inspired art. Camp runs August 8-12 11:00-4:00 daily, Cost per child is $140.00 for the total 4 days Please send your children a lunch daily Full details 

 Lake Country Art Gallery - 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country,, Lake Country, BC Tina Knooihuizen
Ages
7-11
Website
http://Lake%20Country%20Art%20Gallery
Contact
2507661299 (Tina Knooihuizen)

