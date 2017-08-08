Nature Camp
- Lake Country Art Gallery - 10356 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country,, Lake Country, BC View Map
- 7-11
- 2507661299 (Tina Knooihuizen)
For children ages 7-11. Learn about fine art mediums and materials, do a little crafting and learn a little art history – all within the 5 days making nature inspired art. Camp runs August 8-12 11:00-4:00 daily, Cost per child is $140.00 for the total 4 days Please send your children a lunch daily