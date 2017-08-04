Theater
Aug 4 - Aug 12 7:30 PM - 3:50 PM

Broadway Theatre: BLINDSIDE

Where
Broadway Theatre - Saskatoon , View Map
When
Add to Calendar 04-08-2017 19:30 12-08-2017 15:50 America/Toronto Broadway Theatre: BLINDSIDE

The most anticipated one-woman show of the Fringe Circuit is coming to Saskatoon PotashCorp Fringe Festival.  BLINDSIDE written and performed by Stephanie Morin-Robert.Blindside sees Stephanie performing her true story of overcoming disadvantage despite growing up with only one eye. The show is about finding comedy and strength despite hardship, and her show now shares that sense… Full details 

 Broadway Theatre - Saskatoon , PotashCorp Fringe Festival DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
$ Price
$15 Buy Tickets
Ages
All ages welcome

The most anticipated one-woman show of the Fringe Circuit is coming to Saskatoon PotashCorp Fringe Festival.  BLINDSIDE written and performed by Stephanie Morin-Robert.

Blindside sees Stephanie performing her true story of overcoming disadvantage despite growing up with only one eye. The show is about finding comedy and strength despite hardship, and her show now shares that sense of self-acceptance and awareness with the world. Blindside is a raw, elegant and eye-popping comedy. Literally.

Showtimes:

Friday, August 4 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 5 @ 5:35 pm

Monday, August 7 @ 3:50 pm

Tuesday, August 8 @ 7:30 pm

Wednesday, August 9 @ 9:15 pm

Thursday, August 10 @ 5:35 pm

Saturday, August 12 @ 3:50 pm
Global News