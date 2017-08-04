Broadway Theatre: BLINDSIDE

The most anticipated one-woman show of the Fringe Circuit is coming to Saskatoon PotashCorp Fringe Festival. BLINDSIDE written and performed by Stephanie Morin-Robert.

Blindside sees Stephanie performing her true story of overcoming disadvantage despite growing up with only one eye. The show is about finding comedy and strength despite hardship, and her show now shares that sense of self-acceptance and awareness with the world. Blindside is a raw, elegant and eye-popping comedy. Literally.

Showtimes:

Friday, August 4 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 5 @ 5:35 pm

Monday, August 7 @ 3:50 pm

Tuesday, August 8 @ 7:30 pm

Wednesday, August 9 @ 9:15 pm

Thursday, August 10 @ 5:35 pm

Saturday, August 12 @ 3:50 pm