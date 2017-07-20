Vernon Farmers Market Family Fun Day
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-07-2017 08:00 20-07-2017 13:00 America/Toronto Vernon Farmers Market Family Fun Day
FAMILY FUN DAY @ The Vernon Farmers Market, @ Kal Tire Place, 3445 43 Ave. Thursday July 20th. 8:00am -1:00pm Bring the family down to Kal Tire Place for FREE Children’s Activities & Games. Prizes for everyone! Visit the Community Policing Bike Safety Booth, participate in the Scavenger Hunt and of course Colouring & Crafts…. Full detailsKal Tire Place - 3445 43 Ave., Vernon, BC Ingrid Baron info@vernonfarmersmarket.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All
- Contact
- info@vernonfarmersmarket.ca 250-351-5188 (Ingrid Baron)
FAMILY FUN DAY @ The Vernon Farmers Market, @ Kal Tire Place, 3445 43 Ave. Thursday July 20th. 8:00am -1:00pm Bring the family down to Kal Tire Place for FREE Children’s Activities & Games. Prizes for everyone! Visit the Community Policing Bike Safety Booth, participate in the Scavenger Hunt and of course Colouring & Crafts. Plus everything you love about the Market! Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Artisanal treats, Delicious Baking, and more. Join us on Facebook for a chance to win Market Bucks. Make It A Fresh Day! http://www.vernonfarmersmarket.ca