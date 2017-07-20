Vernon Farmers Market Family Fun Day

FAMILY FUN DAY @ The Vernon Farmers Market, @ Kal Tire Place, 3445 43 Ave. Thursday July 20th. 8:00am -1:00pm Bring the family down to Kal Tire Place for FREE Children’s Activities & Games. Prizes for everyone! Visit the Community Policing Bike Safety Booth, participate in the Scavenger Hunt and of course Colouring & Crafts. Plus everything you love about the Market! Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Artisanal treats, Delicious Baking, and more. Join us on Facebook for a chance to win Market Bucks. Make It A Fresh Day! http://www.vernonfarmersmarket.ca