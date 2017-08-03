Lyme Disease Information Session

Lyme disease is on the rise in Canada. It is a world-wide infectious disease that can affect anyone and is the fastest growing infectious disease in North America! Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed as chronic fatigue syndrome, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, arthritis, or many other conditions. PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES! Educate yourself about Lyme disease, its causes, symptoms, risks, treatment options and prevention. Facilitated by Denise De Monte, De Monte Centre for Natural Medicine and Merina Brisdon, Vernon Lyme Disease Support Group. Please call the Lumby Health Centre @ 250-547-9741 to register. Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation will have Tick Kits available for $15.00