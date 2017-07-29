Event
Jul 29 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The Saskatoon HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY PASSPORT TOUR

Where
Horticultural Society Passport Tour - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-07-2017 13:00 29-07-2017 16:00 America/Toronto The Saskatoon HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY PASSPORT TOUR

The tour will feature the Home Grounds Award winner’s yard.  Passports are $15.00 and will be available at Dutch Growers on Reid Road and both Early’s locations – 51st Street and Lorne Avenue.  For further information, please call Chris 306-281-8921. Full details 

 Horticultural Society Passport Tour - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

The tour will feature the Home Grounds Award winner’s yard.  Passports are $15.00 and will be available at Dutch Growers on Reid Road and both Early’s locations – 51st Street and Lorne Avenue.  For further information, please call Chris 306-281-8921.
Global News