29-07-2017 13:00

29-07-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

The Saskatoon HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY PASSPORT TOUR

The tour will feature the Home Grounds Award winner’s yard. Passports are $15.00 and will be available at Dutch Growers on Reid Road and both Early’s locations – 51st Street and Lorne Avenue. For further information, please call Chris 306-281-8921. Full details →