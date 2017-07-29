The Saskatoon HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY PASSPORT TOUR
The tour will feature the Home Grounds Award winner’s yard. Passports are $15.00 and will be available at Dutch Growers on Reid Road and both Early’s locations – 51st Street and Lorne Avenue. For further information, please call Chris 306-281-8921.