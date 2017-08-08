Saskatoon Ex – Show Stage
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-08-2017 12:00 13-08-2017 23:00 America/Toronto Saskatoon Ex – Show Stage
Get ready for the Saskatoon Ex coming August 8th thru 13th Full detailsSaskatoon Exhibition - 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
Get ready for the Saskatoon Ex coming August 8th thru 13th! It’s 6 days of fun, food, thrills, and fantastic entertainment.
Watch Alvin and the Chipmunks Live or share some laughs with TYZEN Master Hypnotist, or explore the breathtaking acrobatics in the Circus Hotel. All on the Show Stage at the Ex.