Festival
Aug 8 - Aug 13 12:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Saskatoon Ex – Show Stage

Where
Saskatoon Exhibition - 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan View Map
When
Add to Calendar 08-08-2017 12:00 13-08-2017 23:00 America/Toronto Saskatoon Ex – Show Stage

Get ready for the Saskatoon Ex coming August 8th thru 13th Full details 

 Saskatoon Exhibition - 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.saskatoonexhibition.ca

Get ready for the Saskatoon Ex coming August 8th thru 13th! It’s 6 days of fun, food, thrills, and fantastic entertainment.

Watch Alvin and the Chipmunks Live or share some laughs with TYZEN Master Hypnotist, or explore the breathtaking acrobatics in the Circus Hotel. All on the Show Stage at the Ex.
Global News