Art Exhibition: DOROTHY KNOWLES

Dorothy Knowles, one of Canada’s most renowned landscape painters, celebrated her 90th Birthday in April. To commemorate this significant milestone in the life of such a truly great artist, we are delighted and honoured to present an exhibition featuring a diverse selection of her paintings in watercolour, acrylic, and oil.

For more than half a century, Dorothy Knowles has painted masterpieces across a range of media and scales. Her large scale paintings of the Canadian landscape have garnered considerable acclaim and are truly remarkable, enveloping the viewer and offering an immersive interaction with her vision of the landscape. Her more modestly scaled paintings are no less impressive, astonishing viewers with the artistry of her paint handling on surfaces as small as five by five inches. It is often a greater challenge to impress on the small scale rather than the large; yet Knowles consistently leaves us awestruck.