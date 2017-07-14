Music
Jul 14 - Jul 16 1:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Greenwood Bluegrass Festival

Where
Greenwood ball park open air stage - Highway 3, Greenwood BC, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 14-07-2017 13:00 16-07-2017 12:00 America/Toronto Greenwood Bluegrass Festival

A Country/ Bluegrass Weekend open to all country/bluegrass musicians open air stage Full details 

 Greenwood ball park open air stage - Highway 3, Greenwood BC, BC Roland Berg greenwoodblugrassr@shaw.ca
Ages
all
Website
https://greenwoodbluegrass.000webhostapp.com/index.html
Contact
greenwoodblugrassr@shaw.ca 250-689-5777 (Roland Berg)

