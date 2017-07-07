Registration For: 55 ALIVE MATURE DRIVING – RENEW YOUR DRIVING SKILLS FOR TODAY’S TRAFFIC

The 55 Alive Driver Refresher Course helps Canadians 55 years and over to maintain independence and increase confidence when navigating Saskatchewan’s increasing city and highway traffic. Learn how to adapt driving habits based on physical changes the body goes through as it matures.

COURSE DATES: SEPTEMBER 13th or SEPTEMBER 27th, 9:00am to 5:00pm (7 hours).

$10.00 REGISTRATION FEE. CALL THE SASKATOON COUNCIL ON AGING 306-652-2255 TO REGISTER. REGISTRATION RUNS FROM JULY 7th THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1st.

