Jul 9 - Jul 10 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Pritchard Rodeo

Rodeo and Dance - 1714 Duck Range Road, Pritchard, British Columbia View Map
Bull riding, bronc riding, barrels, mutton busting for the kids, and much more.Dance Saturday night Ben Klick preforming Full details 

Rodeo all ages..Dance 19 and older
250 577-3461 (Pritchard comunity association)

