AGELESS SPIRIT OF MUSIC – Summer Concert Series

THIS SUMMER CONCERT SERIES HAPPENS EVERY WEDNESDAY THIS SUMMER from 12noon to 1pm.

July 5th – THE STEADIES. July 12th – RALPH GALAMBOS. July 19th – GOPHER BROKE. July 26th – THE RESIDUALS. August 2nd – HOT CLUB SASKATOON. August 9th – GOPHER BROKE. August 16th – CESAR ROBLIN. August 23rd – J. J. GUY. August 30th – PADDLEWHEELERS.

DROP IN TO THE FRANKLIN TO ENJOY A B.B.Q. LUNCH AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT. HOPE TO SEE YOU THERE!

All B.B.Q. proceeds will be donated to the local Alzheimer’s Society.