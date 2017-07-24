Sports
Jul 24 12:30 PM - 11:59 PM

Calgary Stampeder Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

Country Hills Golf & Country Club - View Map
The 28th Annual Calgary Stampeder Alumni Association Charity Golf Tournament returns to Country Hills Golf and Country Club on July 24th.

Register now and your foursome will be teamed up with a former Stampeder player who will captain your team.

All funds raised will be invested into the community through the Calgary Children’s Foundation. Tournament registration fees incldue lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart, food and beverage holes, hole-in-one prizes, activity holes, dinner, prizes and a shot at the Truman Insurance $100,000 putting contest!

For more details, visit www.stampederalumni.com
