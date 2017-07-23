Emily Chambers at Wilbur’s Piano Bar
Wilbur's Piano Bar - 315 Lawrence Ave, Kelowna, BC
Inspired by classic soul and R&B, Emily Chambers combines an old school Motown vibe with hints of hip hop and Southern grit to give you a fresh sound that hits you in the gut. In the last year Emily has quit her day job to pursue music full time, finished her first solo EP Magnolia produced by John Raham, and planned and completed a 10 week US tour, performing in LA, Austin, New Orleans, Nashville, New York City and more. With the September 2016 release of her new EP, Emily has received glowing reviews from local and national press.