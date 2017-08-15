Back in Time Tours – Mackie Lake House

Unravel the rich history of the families living in the historic Mackie Lake house, and discover their place in Coldstream’s past. Tour the grounds and explore this exceptional example of a country mansion while learning about the architecture, history and characteristics that make this home unique. The collection within these walls has a story to… Full detailsMackie Lake House - 7804 Kidston Road, Coldstream, BC Mackie Lake House Foundation mackiehouse@shaw.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Unravel the rich history of the families living in the historic Mackie Lake house, and discover their place in Coldstream’s past. Tour the grounds and explore this exceptional example of a country mansion while learning about the architecture, history and characteristics that make this home unique. The collection within these walls has a story to tell, travel back in time with us. Tours will start on July 4th and run every Tuesday at 11:00am until August 15th. Tickets are $10 per person and are available now at http://www.ticketseller.ca/1308 or at the door.