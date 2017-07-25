Other
Jul 25 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Back in Time Tours – Mackie Lake House

Where
Mackie Lake House - 7804 Kidston Road, Coldstream, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 25-07-2017 11:00 25-07-2017 12:00

Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.mackiehouse.ca/house_tours.html
Contact
mackiehouse@shaw.ca 2505451019 (Mackie Lake House Foundation)

Unravel the rich history of the families living in the historic Mackie Lake house, and discover their place in Coldstream’s past. Tour the grounds and explore this exceptional example of a country mansion while learning about the architecture, history and characteristics that make this home unique. The collection within these walls has a story to tell, travel back in time with us. Tours will start on July 4th and run every Tuesday at 11:00am until August 15th. Tickets are $10 per person and are available now at http://www.ticketseller.ca/1308 or at the door.
