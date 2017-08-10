Food
Aug 10 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Tea with Grace

Where
Mackie Lake House - 7804 Kidston Road, Coldstream, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-08-2017 10:00 10-08-2017 15:00 America/Toronto Tea with Grace

 Mackie Lake House - 7804 Kidston Road, Coldstream, BC Mackie Lake House Foundation mackiehouse@shaw.ca
Ages
All Ages
Website
https://www.mackiehouse.ca/Teas.html
Contact
mackiehouse@shaw.ca 2505451019 (Mackie Lake House Foundation)

Capturing the essence of days gone by, Tea is served with fine bone china on the verandah overlooking the Serene gardens and lake. The three course tea will begin with delicate finger sandwiches followed by light fluffy scones accompanied by Devonshire cream and homemade jams, and topped off with a delicate dessert including French petit fours. All teas are organic and custom blended just for Mackie Lake House by the Organic Tea Grannies of Lumby. Tea will be served overlooking the lake and gardens at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Thursdays July 6th through August 17th, except July 20th. Bring a friend and join us on the verandah. Tickets $30.00 per person. Please purchase your ticket in advance through http://www.ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469
