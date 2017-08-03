Tea with Grace

Capturing the essence of days gone by, Tea is served with fine bone china on the verandah overlooking the Serene gardens and lake. The three course tea will begin with delicate finger sandwiches followed by light fluffy scones accompanied by Devonshire cream and homemade jams, and topped off with a delicate dessert including French petit fours. All teas are organic and custom blended just for Mackie Lake House by the Organic Tea Grannies of Lumby. Tea will be served overlooking the lake and gardens at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm Thursdays July 6th through August 17th, except July 20th. Bring a friend and join us on the verandah. Tickets $30.00 per person. Please purchase your ticket in advance through http://www.ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469