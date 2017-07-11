Music
Stampede Roundup

Shaw Millenium Park - 1220 9 Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta View Map
News Talk 770 welcomes Stampede Roundup 2017, in support of Armed Forces Wounded Warriors program. Hitting the stage this year at Shaw Millennium Park are Duran Duran, Capital Cities and Walk Off the Earth!Tickets are on sale now starting at $120. 

Starting at $120 Buy Tickets
http://roundupmusicfest.com/

