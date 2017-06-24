Sobey’s Inc. is celebrating CANADA 150 by helping to make better food possible for kids across Western Canada. CANADA SCREAMS FOR ICE CREAM will support local youth-focused charities in the communities it serves.

You’re invited to visit your local Sobeys, Safeway or IGA store and make a $2.00 donation in exchange for a tasty ice cream bar. One hundred percent of funds raised will provide healthy meals and snacks for more than 100 local charities across Western Canada. And in addition, Sobeys Inc. will match donations raised, to a total of $100,000! The Canada Screams for Ice Cream event will also mark the launch of Sobeys Inc.’s Kids Paying-it-Forward program. The Kids Paying-it-Forward program will see 150 kids from participating charities each receive a $500.00 gift card to donate to a community group that has helped their family, friends or neighbours. Through this initiative, a total of $75,000.00 will be donated, allowing Sobeys Inc. to help Canadian charities shape future leaders and caring Canadians.