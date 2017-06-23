Music
Jun 23 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Jenny Banai & Bre McDaniel @ Bez Arts Hub, Langley, BC

Where
Bez Arts Hub - #102 20230 64th Ave, Langley, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 23-06-2017 20:00 23-06-2017 23:00 America/Toronto Jenny Banai & Bre McDaniel @ Bez Arts Hub, Langley, BC

Soulful music by singers/song writers Banai & McDaniel. We know you will love Jenny and Bre with their beautiful melodies, artful songwriting and profound perspective. All this blends effortlessly for an unforgettable evening. Limited seating. Full details 

 Bez Arts Hub - #102 20230 64th Ave, Langley, BC Russ Rosen russrosen@mac.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All
Website
https://www.bezartshub.com
Contact
russrosen@mac.com 778-549-8401 (Russ Rosen)

Soulful music by singers/song writers Banai & McDaniel. We know you will love Jenny and Bre with their beautiful melodies, artful songwriting and profound perspective. All this blends effortlessly for an unforgettable evening. Limited seating.
Global News