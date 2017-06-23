Jenny Banai & Bre McDaniel @ Bez Arts Hub, Langley, BC

Soulful music by singers/song writers Banai & McDaniel. We know you will love Jenny and Bre with their beautiful melodies, artful songwriting and profound perspective. All this blends effortlessly for an unforgettable evening. Limited seating. Full detailsBez Arts Hub - #102 20230 64th Ave, Langley, BC Russ Rosen russrosen@mac.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Soulful music by singers/song writers Banai & McDaniel. We know you will love Jenny and Bre with their beautiful melodies, artful songwriting and profound perspective. All this blends effortlessly for an unforgettable evening. Limited seating.