Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions
- Where
- McMahon Stadium - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 16-09-2017 17:00 16-09-2017 23:59 America/Toronto Calgary Stampeders vs. BC Lions
Rally up the family and come out to McMahon for a Family Day game as the Stamps host the Lions.
Head down to the stadium early for tons of family-friendly activities in the pre-game fan zone and enjoy an early kickoff time for the kids.
Plus, catch the adorable Little Miss Outrider halftime show.
News Talk Insiders, log in and enter for your chance to win tickets to the game