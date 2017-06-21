Strikes Twice Productions’ of A SOLDIER’S WAR

LOCAL THEATRE COMPANY PRODUCES PLAY INSPIRED BY WORLD WAR II LETTERS THAT WILL TOUR ACROSS CENTRAL & WESTERN CANADA THIS SUMMER. Production aims to drive awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Operational Stress Injury (OSI), and Canadian history.

Inspired by the war-time letters written by the playwrights’ grandfather, A SOLDIER’S WAR follows the journey of five Canadian soldiers during World War II — from basic training in Nova Scotia, through to D-Day and their return home. It is a story of brotherhood and friendship, honour, and the unrelenting desire to get home. This relevant and timely production explores the effects that repeated exposure to war-time action and trauma may have on a person, and how that exposure may fundamentally change them.

Production also plays in Estevan on July 5th & 6th, Indian Head on July 12th, Regina July 13th through 16th and Weyburn (TBC).