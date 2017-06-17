Art Exhibit and Reception: MEASURED & MARKED (Rodney Konopaki and Rhonda Neufeld)

Art Placement is pleased to present Rodney Konopaki and Rhonda Neufeld’s latest site-specific exhibition at the gallery. Inspired by urban and natural landscapes in and around the city of Saskatoon, the duo’s latest works expand upon their ongoing explorations into place. In works that bridge visual representation and physical experience, the artists propose multiple and unexpected strategies for visually recording time, space, and geography. Currently based in British Columbia, but with various prairie connections, Konopaki and Neufeld undertook a self-directed residency in Saskatoon in the summer of 2016, collecting the raw materials that would inform their studio explorations.

Konopaki and Neufelf’s artistic creations are representations of the landscape that step outside our expectations of landscape art. Their diverse body of work, including drawings, traditional prints, digital prints, photographs, and innovative composite works that fuse drawing and photography, are records of the experience of landscape rather than representations of its appearance.

RECEPTION: June 17th at 2:00pm. EXHIBITION: June 17th through July 13th.