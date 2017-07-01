Canada 150 at Canada Place

Canada Day at Canada Place has been western Canada’s premier Canada Day event for 30 years, bringing communities together to share our special bond of living in one of the greatest countries in the world and celebrating our freedom, values and diversity. The celebration in 2017 will be a two-day program, with highlights listed below.

Join CKNW on July 1st broadcasting Live from Noon-3pm with Tim Dickert and Niki Reitmayer, CKNW also has your chance to record your very own report live on location! Tune in to our sister station ROCK 101.1FM for the official soundtrack to the Canada Day Fireworks Show at 10:30pm!

This award-winning event, presented by the Port of Vancouver, is the largest Canada Day celebration outside our nation’s capital and we are celebrating for two days this year to commemorate 150 years of Confederation!

Canada Day at Canada Place is the best way to celebrate our nation’s birthday and features five performance stages featuring

Sam Roberts

Fefe Dobson

Emerson Drive

Hey Ocean!

Dragonette

Madeline Merlo

The Matinee

and many more

And don’t miss other attractions like:

Citizenship ceremony welcoming 150 new Canadians

Coast Capital Savings Youth Zone

Canadian Forces Zone with incredible displays and interactive exhibits

Canada150 Zone

North Point Lounge serving beer and wine, presented by Steam Whistle Brewing

Kids Zone in Harbour Green Park (July 1 only)

Canadian Oath reaffirmation ceremony presented by CIBC

Multi-community fireworks show with simulcast by Rock 101 (July 1)

Pancake breakfast (July 2)

Canada150 parade through downtown Vancouver (July 2)