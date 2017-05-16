PNE Prize Home Lottery 2017

One of British Columbia’s most iconic events, the PNE Prize Home Lottery will feature a gorgeous 3,100 sq. foot ‘West Coast modern’ style Prize Home that will be relocated for the lucky winner to Naramata, BC following the 2017 Fair at the PNE. Within its three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and floor-to-ceiling living space, this ENERGY STAR certified home designed by Freeport Industries, includes an entertainment lounge and home theatre room and comes fully furnished with the latest appliances and furniture design provided by Lane Home Furnishings, a division of Yaletown Interiors, and Coast Appliances.

“The Prize Home has become a beloved tradition for visitors of the PNE over the past 83 years,” says Mike McDaniel, President and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition. “Each year I am shocked by the innovation and gorgeous design that continues to go into these homes. With its beautiful interior matching the modern exterior, to the state-of-the-art appliances and amazing furnishings, this year’s home is sure to impress. We have also once again included an amazing bonus’ with the Prize home that features a premium wine experience with Okanagan Crush Pad.”

This beautifully inviting home features an incredible floor-to- vaulted ceiling layout in the living room, a gourmet kitchen and luxurious “hotel-inspired” master bedroom with a personal espresso machine, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. The top floor maximizes the view of Okanagan Lake with an entertainment room that features a bar and pool table, and an upper deck with fire table and home theatre room.

“Freeport has worked with the PNE and the Prize Home Lottery for the past two years and it is an honour to be back again for 2017,” says Todd Venier, President of Freeport Industries. “When designing this home, we married green and energy efficient materials with a beautiful interior and exterior. It’s perfect for any family and is a true entertainer’s home.”

This year’s lottery is seeing some exciting changes with a new $100 ticket option and new ticket packages. PNE Prize Home is B.C.’s most affordable home lottery, and this year, they are offering, two tickets for $25, six tickets for $50, and 15 tickets for $100.

The 2017 Grand Prize Home Package is valued at over $1.6 million. PNE Prize Home tickets are available online at pneprizehome.ca or via phone at 604-678-4663 or toll free at 1-877-946-4663.