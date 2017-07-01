Radisson CANADA DAY FESTIVAL
The day-long festival will be held on July 1st of this year at the Radisson Agricultural Grounds, with the gates opening at 11:00am. ADMISSION IS FREE.
Members of the Radisson Canada Day Festival Committee have been hard at work since late in 2016, putting together the biggest little celebration in the province. The day-long festival will be held on July 1st of this year at the Radisson Agricultural Grounds, with the gates opening at 11:00am. ADMISSION IS FREE. The opening ceremonies will take place at 1:00pm. Master of Ceremonies for the event is Radisson author (The Great Canadian Notebook) and former broadcaster Dennis Rimmer.
Beer Garden will open at 2:00pm and remain open until midnight, for visitors age 19 and over. Little Abby will provide free buggy rides from 2:00 – 5:00pm. Free face painting will take place from 2:00 to 4:00pm inside the Radisson Curling Rink. Other attraction include two bouncy castles, a colouring corner, a seniors tent, barrel rides, plenty of door prizes and a 50/50 draw, along with a critter corner and a reptile show. There will be a special firefighters/first responders display. Terrific product vendors will be on-site all day long. Radisson’s outdoor swimming pool will be open. The Great Canadian Canten will be open from 11:00am to 8:00pm serving up some great food. MLA Randy Weekes will take part in the Canada Day birthday cake cutting ceremony following the 5:00pm prize draws, and cake will be served shortly thereafter. Evening musical entertainment provided by Mabelaka from Saskatoon. The Durge Fire Dancers will perform at 9:30pm with a fireworks display to follow at 10:30pm.