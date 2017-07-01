Members of the Radisson Canada Day Festival Committee have been hard at work since late in 2016, putting together the biggest little celebration in the province. The day-long festival will be held on July 1st of this year at the Radisson Agricultural Grounds, with the gates opening at 11:00am. ADMISSION IS FREE. The opening ceremonies will take place at 1:00pm. Master of Ceremonies for the event is Radisson author (The Great Canadian Notebook) and former broadcaster Dennis Rimmer.

Beer Garden will open at 2:00pm and remain open until midnight, for visitors age 19 and over. Little Abby will provide free buggy rides from 2:00 – 5:00pm. Free face painting will take place from 2:00 to 4:00pm inside the Radisson Curling Rink. Other attraction include two bouncy castles, a colouring corner, a seniors tent, barrel rides, plenty of door prizes and a 50/50 draw, along with a critter corner and a reptile show. There will be a special firefighters/first responders display. Terrific product vendors will be on-site all day long. Radisson’s outdoor swimming pool will be open. The Great Canadian Canten will be open from 11:00am to 8:00pm serving up some great food. MLA Randy Weekes will take part in the Canada Day birthday cake cutting ceremony following the 5:00pm prize draws, and cake will be served shortly thereafter. Evening musical entertainment provided by Mabelaka from Saskatoon. The Durge Fire Dancers will perform at 9:30pm with a fireworks display to follow at 10:30pm.