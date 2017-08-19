Monster Truck Throwdown
- Castrol Raceway - 5 kms South of Ellerslie- Hwy 2: West on Hwy 19, 2 kms on left, Edmonton, AB View Map
- 15$ and up Buy Tickets
- All Ages
Monster Truck Throwdown comes to Castrol Raceway this August with Racing, Freestyle and once again- Bounty Hunter attempts the incredible 360 Back Flip. Larger than life entertainment and a first class family event experience! Seven monster truck superstars descend including, Bounty Hunter, Iron Outlaw, Scarlet Bandit,Monster Truck Legend, – AVENGER!! The finest, most fan friendly Monster Trucks around.