Monster Truck Throwdown comes to Castrol Raceway this August with Racing, Freestyle and once again- Bounty Hunter attempts the incredible 360 Back Flip. Larger than life entertainment and a first class family event experience! Seven monster truck superstars descend including, Bounty Hunter, Iron Outlaw, Scarlet Bandit,Monster Truck Legend, – AVENGER!! The finest, most fan friendly Monster Trucks around.