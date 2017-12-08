Diana Krall Turn Up The Quiet Tour

DIANA KRALL

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2017

QUEEN ELIZABETH THEATRE – VANCOUVER, BC

Doors: 7:30PM Show: 8:30PM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Tickets (incl. GST) $55.00, $75.00, $99.00, $149.00

(Plus service charges)

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**

Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Diana Krall’s new album, Turn Up The Quiet. This offer will be redeemed via a promo code at MusicBundles.com.

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning jazz pianist and world-renowned singer, Diana Krall has announced the Canadian stops on her upcoming 2017-2018 World Tour in support of the highly anticipated new album Turn Up The Quiet, now out via Verve Records/Universal Music Canada. The album is available now to all streaming partners and retailers HERE.

Turn Up The Quiet reunites Diana with Tommy LiPuma, the Grammy® Award-winning producer of many of Krall’s acclaimed albums, including All For You, The Look Of Love and Live In Paris. The new record was peerlessly engineered and mixed by longtime collaborator Al Schmitt at Capitol Studios in Hollywood, California. Themes of love and hope are to be found in her choices on this record but this is no mere escapism. “Turn Up The Quiet” is the work and play of a woman in the best days and nights of her life.

Krall has always reached back into the riches of the past to animate and inhabit songs in the present moment but here on Turn Up The Quiet, she shakes any remaining dust from some of the finest leaves in the greatest of songbooks.

The Canadian leg of the tour features two nights at Toronto’s Massey Hall as well as a return to Quebec City for the first time in 13 years. For a complete list of dates and for local on-sale information, click here.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her music has garnered five Grammy® Awards, eight Juno® Awards and she has earned nine gold, three platinum and seven multi-platinum album certifications. Krall’s unique artistry continues to transcend with the release of Turn Up The Quiet and her upcoming world tour.