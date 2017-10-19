Cirque Du Soleil – Kurios Cabinet Of Curiosities

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL RETURNS TO VANCOUVER UNDER THE BIG TOP WITH:

KURIOS – CABINET OF CURIOSITIES!

Cirque du Soleil returns to Vancouver with its most acclaimed touring show, KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities™. KURIOS will premiere under the iconic blue-and-yellow Big Top at Concord Pacific Place on October 19, 2017. Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible. In this realm set in the latter half of the nineteenth century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed.



Tickets are available for purchase to the general public beginning Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/kurios or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). Ticket prices start from $49. Access to the best seats can be obtained by signing up at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub for complimentary membership to the Cirque Club. Members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top, deals and discounts for tickets, promotions with our partners and a chance to experience never-before seen exclusive Cirque du Soleil content.

About KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities

In an alternate yet familiar past, in a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination, a Seeker discovers that in order to glimpse the marvels that lie just below the surface, we must first learn to close our eyes.

In his larger-than-life curio cabinet, the Seeker is convinced that there exists a hidden world – a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await. A collection of otherworldly characters suddenly steps into his makeshift mechanical world. When the outlandish, benevolent characters turn his world upside down with a touch of poetry and humor, his curios jump to life one by one before his very eyes.

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities had its world premiere in Montréal April 2014 and since its debut, the critics have been raving across North America: “It is not to be missed on any account,” said Chris Jones in The Chicago Tribune. “KURIOS is the most enthralling, consistently over-the-top magical show Cirque du Soleil has sent our way in a long time,” raved Robert Hurwitt in The San Francisco Chronicle. “KURIOS is the most joyous piece of theater I’ve seen in years and it will lift your spirits to the stars,” said Richard Ouzounian in The Toronto Star. And Misha Berson in The Seattle Times raved, “KURIOS thrills in a splendidly captivating new show.” The Los Angeles Times made it a Critic’s Choice.

KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities is Cirque du Soleil’s 35th production since 1984. The company has brought wonder and delight to more than 180 million spectators in more than 400 cities on six continents. Cirque du Soleil has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries.