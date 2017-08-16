K.D. Lang Ingénue 25th Anniversary

CKNW welcomes back K.D. Lang for the 25th anniversary of her platinum selling Ingénue album and the huge hit “Constant Craving”, which launched her into stardom around the world, k.d. lang is about to hit the road solo across Canada. Fans in 17 cities coast to coast, from Victoria, B.C. to St. John’s, NL, will have the pleasure of experiencing lang live as she brings her singular singing style to classics from her 30 year repertoire.

As part of Lang’s 23 show tour, she will be at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver August 16th and 17th, 2017!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am local time. Fan club members can purchase tickets during the presale as of Thursday, March 2 at 10 am local time.

2017 is a landmark year for lang, as it represents the 25th anniversary of the release of her groundbreaking Ingénue album and the 150th anniversary of Canada. The convergence of these two anniversaries is momentous for the singer, as she’s an important part of the fabric of music in Canada, thanks to her original music, the music that’s inspired her and the music of other artists that she has covered in her own unique renditions. As a result of her deep connection to Canadian music, she’s been invited to be one of Canada’s 150th Ambassadors.