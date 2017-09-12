CKNW is proud to support the return of THE BURNABY BLUES AND ROOTS FESTIVAL 2017 AT DEER LAKE PARK AUGUST 12TH, 2017!

FEATURING

HEADLINERS: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Matt Andersen

Sue Foley

Leeroy Stagger

AND MORE!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12, 2017

DEER LAKE PARK – BURNABY, BC

Gates: 12:00 PM Show: 1:00 PM

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 28 AT 12PM

PRICING RUNS JUNE 6 – AUGUST 11

DAY OF SHOW SINGLE TICKETS $80.00 (incl. GST)

Children under 12 FREE (with adult ticket purchase)

(Plus applicable service charges)

Tickets are available at

www.burnabybluesfestival.com,

or the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts Box Office at 604-205-3000

**GENERAL ADMISSION LAWN SEATING / ALL AGES**

For the last 18 years the annual Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival has been a highlight of the outdoor concert season. On Saturday, August 12, 2017 the event returns to picturesque Deer Lake Park with another lineup of world-class musicians, including headliner Trombone Shorty, who recently delighted local fans when they opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers earlier this year. Fans of the family-friendly event will once again enjoy a full day of continuous music from 2 different stages, plus local food vendors and activities for supporters of all ages. Highlighting some fresh new faces and old fan favourites, this year’s lineup includes Trombone Shorty, Matt Andersen, Sue Foley, Leeroy Stagger, Jesse Roper, Murray Porter, Jesse Waldman, Kaya Kurz and more.

Trombone Shorty

Trombone Shorty’s beloved bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower born Troy Andrews has been very busy. In the last four years, Andrews banked his fifth White House gig; backed Macklemore and Madonna at the Grammys; played on albums by She & Him, Zac Brown, Dierks Bentley, and Mark Ronson; opened tours for Daryl Hall & John Oates and Red Hot Chili Peppers; appeared in Foo Fighters’ Sonic Highways documentary series; voiced the iconic sound of the adult characters in The Peanuts Movie; inherited the esteemed annual fest-closing set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in the tradition of Crescent City greats like the Neville Brothers and Professor Longhair; and released Trombone Shorty, a children’s book about his life that was named a Caldecott Honor Book in 2016.