Jul 25 - Jul 27 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Bob Dylan and His Band

Rogers Arena - 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC V6B 6G1, Canada, Vancouver, BC View Map
Bob Dylan and His Band Play Rogers Arena July 25th! Bob Dylan Has A New Three Disc Album ‘Triplicate’ Out Now! Get Your Tickets Today! Full details 

all ages
https://www.bobdylan.com/

BOB DYLAN

& HIS BAND

TUESDAY, JULY 25, 2017

PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA – VANCOUVER, BC

Doors:  7:00PM          Show:  8:00PM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000

Tickets (incl. GST) $46.50, $56.50, $86.50, $112.00

(Plus FMF & Service charges)

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**
