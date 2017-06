Jack Johnson in Concert

JACK JOHNSON

WITH GUEST

JOHN CRAIGIE

SUNDAY, JULY 23, 2017

FESTIVAL LAWN AT DEER LAKE PARK – VANCOUVER, BC

Doors: 5:00PM Show: 6:30PM

Tickets (incl. GST) $59.50

(Plus FMF & Service charges)

**GENERAL ADMISSION / ALL AGES**

JACK JOHNSON ANNOUNCES NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

For the first time since 2014, Jack Johnson is taking his chart-topping catalog on the road for a North American summer tour, kicking off June 2nd at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL, and ending on the West Coast. Fan pre-sales start February 14th with a public on-sale date of February 17th. See below for the complete tour schedule and visit www.jackjohnsonmusic.com for additional details on the tour and to register for the first opportunity to purchase tickets.

Fans who purchase a ticket will receive a download of Johnson’s new song, “Fragments,” which is also available for purchase or streaming on all music services on February 17th. The track premiered today on Rollingstone.com. The highly anticipated new material accompanies the film, The Smog Of The Sea, a documentary that provides a new perspective on the once pristine oceans of the world, while making an artful call to action for rethinking single-use plastic. The Smog Of The Sea is available to stream starting today via, www.smogofthesea.com.

Curbing the use of single-use plastic has been at the forefront of Johnson’s work for over a decade. Since 2005, Johnson’s crew has implemented a plastic free backstage and since 2007 all shows have offered fans free water through water-refill stations. In 2014, Johnson successfully helped launch a Reusable Pint Program at the Santa Barbara Bowl, which has since inspired venues across the country to follow suit, including the Les Schwab Amphitheatre in Bend, OR, and all venues owned by Live Nation. This summer, more venues will adopt a Reusable Pint Program, which provides fans with an alternative to disposable plastic cups. Fans who purchase this reusable stainless steel cup at venue concessions will receive a discount on all beverage refill purchases for the life of the cup.