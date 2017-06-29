BC Business Top 100: An Afternoon With David Foster

BC BUSINESS TOP 100 NETWORKING EVENTS AND CKNW INVITES YOU TO:

‘An Afternoon with David Foster’

The unrivaled BCBusiness Top 100 networking event has been connecting, motivating, and inspiring B.C.’s top business leaders for more than 25 years.

This year we bring you a very special guest: DAVID FOSTER, a native of Victoria, one of the most successful music producers in history and the founder of the David Foster Foundation, which for over 25 years has provided millions of dollars to Canadian families with children undergoing life-saving organ transplants.

Join us on June 29th for an exclusive, networking luncheon followed by Peter Legge continuing his revealing and insightful interview series with the legendary David Foster.

Due to overwhelming demand and the nature of this experience we have opened up a reserved seating section for the David Foster interview. The 26 row 1200+ theatre will be set-up in festival seating style and this will be your only chance to secure centre-stage, front row seating to this once in a lifetime event.

The seating is very limited with only three rows being made available and tickets already sold.