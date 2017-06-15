Other
Jun 15 - Jun 16 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

MS Bike: Gear Up To End MS

Coast Hotel & Convention Centre - 20393 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC View Map
Join the fight to improve the lives of Canadians affected by MS. Together we can end MS! Full details 

 Coast Hotel & Convention Centre - 20393 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC
http://mssoc.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=5648&pg=entry

CKNW is proud to support Gear Up To End MS Bike Ride! 

MS Bike is the largest fundraising cycling series in North America and it’s the experience of a lifetime! Every year since 1989, cyclists of all ages and fitness levels across the country get together to end Canada’s disease: multiple sclerosis. Join us at this event full of excitement, challenge, community and we know you’ll leave with a sense of great accomplishment. 

Make your way through the spectacular vistas of Fraser Valley and pass some of the most acclaimed vineyards in the province for a taste of world-class BC wine.

The ride begins Saturday at our home base. Rest stops can be found at various points of interest including wineries where you can sample delicious local fare. Upon return, sign up for a relaxing post-ride massage. Then in the evening, your experience continues with our themed dinner and more entertainment.

On Sunday, wake up to breakfast and head out with friends, family, and coworkers to explore more of Fraser Valley. Finish your experience with a BBQ lunch and celebrate your success at the closing ceremony!
