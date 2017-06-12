Join CKNW at the Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver June 12th for the Harry Rosen Tournament for Life in support of the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation! Todd Talbot of Love it or List it Vancouver will be live on location!

For the past 21 years, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation has been honoured to produce a first-class charity golf event – Tournament for Life – raising over $3.4 million to advance prostate cancer research and care. This premier tournament at Point Grey Golf & Country Club guarantees to deliver a day of exceptional hospitality, gourmet food, an exciting live auction, and of course, outstanding golf!

Each year, business and community leaders step up to show their support to us through sponsorship. Your support has the power to save lives and provides your organization with the opportunity to help improve the odds for the 3,600 men across BC diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

The 2017 tournament has a variety of cash and in-kind sponsorship opportunities. In 2016, the Tournament for Life raised over $570,000. Our 2017 goal is to raise $670,000.00 – please help us reach our goal and support those in need!