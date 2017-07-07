GMC Rangeland Derby

That pounding of hooves and trembling of the ground can mean only one thing – the world’s premier chuckwagon event has begun! Witness all the heart-stopping action over nine nightly heats as 36 drivers, supported by their outriders and 216 horses vie for over $1.15 million in total prize money. Races start nightly at 7:45 with the world famous Grandstand Show to follow.

