GMC Rangeland Derby

That pounding of hooves and trembling of the ground can mean only one thing – the world’s premier chuckwagon event has begun! Witness all the heart-stopping action over nine nightly heats as 36 drivers, supported by their outriders and 216 horses vie for over $1.15 million in total prize money. Races start nightly at 7:45 with the world famous Grandstand Show to follow.
The Calgary Stampede is back July 7 – 16.