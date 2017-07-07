Event
Jul 7 - Jul 16 7:45 PM - 9:45 PM

GMC Rangeland Derby

Calgary Stampede - View Map
Add to Calendar 07-07-2017 19:45 16-07-2017 21:45 America/Toronto GMC Rangeland Derby

$49 - $136 Buy Tickets
http://www.calgarystampede.com/stampede/shows/evening/gmc-rangeland-derby

That pounding of hooves and trembling of the ground can mean only one thing – the world’s premier chuckwagon event has begun! Witness all the heart-stopping action over nine nightly heats as 36 drivers, supported by their outriders and 216 horses vie for over $1.15 million in total prize money. Races start nightly at 7:45 with the world famous Grandstand Show to follow.

The Calgary Stampede is back July 7 – 16.

Global News