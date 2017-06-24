DIMENSIONS 2017 AWARDS! Gala & Reception

AWARDS GALA: The Refinery Arts & Spirit Centre, 609 Dufferin Avenue @7:00pm (RSVP by June 19).

RECEPTION: Saskatchewan Craft Council, 813 Broadway Avenue @8:30pm.

Presenting DIMENSION 2017 AWARDS! Celebrate the inspiring work of Saskatchewan’s Top Fine Craft Artists at the Gala & Reception. The jurors have chosen 36 outstanding works for the Dimensions 2017 Exhibition! Now, the coveted Dimensions Awards are ready to be announced! Join us for music, cocktails, and the presentation of the prestigious awards including the Dimensions 2017 Award for the Outstanding Entry! Please RSVP via Picatic by June 19. After the Awards presentation, the celebration continues at the Saskatchewan Craft Council Gallery.

ARTISTS: Marcy Bast, Jacqueline Berting, Kylee Blackburn, Mel Bolen, Oriol Dancer, Kimberley Dickinson, Roxanne Enns, Heike Fink, Michel Fulop, James Gerlinsky, Gary Greer, Judy Haraldson, Michael Hosaluk, Grant Irons, Robert Spark, Mo Junk, Susan Kargut, Gwen Klypak, Paul Lapointe, Sandra Ledingham, Sarah Lightfoot Wagner, Dale Lowe, Monique Martin, Jim Mason, Cathryn Miller, Mary Lynn Podiluk, Deborah Potter, Dawn Rogal, Darcy Rusk, JoAnne Sauder, Maia Stark, Jeff Stewart, Donna Stockdale, Martin Tagseth and Trent Watts.