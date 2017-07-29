Pet-A-Palooza
Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and dock diving in the middle of the city this is one event you don't want to miss.
The latest census shows that 1 in 10 Calgary residents owns at least 1 dog, and they will all be at Sleep Rovers Pet-A-Palooza this summer! With events including Running Of The Bulls (French and English bulldog races) Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and dock diving in the middle of the city this is one event you don’t want to miss. Did we mention its FREE and pet friendly!?