Pet-A-Palooza

Eau Claire - 200 Barclay Parade SW #202, Calgary, AB
Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and dock diving in the middle of the city this is one event you don’t want to miss. Full details 

Website
http://www.petapaloozawest.com/

The latest census shows that 1 in 10 Calgary residents owns at least 1 dog, and they will all be at Sleep Rovers Pet-A-Palooza this summer! With events including Running Of The Bulls (French and English bulldog races) Wiener dog races, a puppy stampede and dock diving in the middle of the city this is one event you don’t want to miss. Did we mention its FREE and pet friendly!?
