Metamorphosis – Dance Action Lab 2017

Dancers’ Studio West is proud to present its 2017 Dance Action Lab. The Dance Action Lab focuses on choreographic responsiveness and productivity, accelerated mentorship, sustained professional experiences, and artistic fluency. The culmination of this process is formal performances choreographed in a pre-assigned theme. This year’s theme is “Metamorphosis.” “There are few pleasures in life as rich as watching contemporary dance and witnessing newly workshopped choreographies emerge from their creative crucible. It is an experience any serious dancer should crave as essential nourishment to their creative curiosity, enjoyment and process of artistic growth.” – Stephan Bonfield, Calgary Herald Choreographers: Catherine Hayward* Shayne Johnson* Davida Monk* Performances by: Catherine Hayward* Shayne Johnson* Linnea Swan* Davida Monk* Su-Lin Tseng** Jared Ebell** Brandon Maturino*** Nicole Charlton-Goodbrand*** *Dance Action Group Member **Guest Artist ***With the support of the RBC Emerging Artist Project